Carjacking suspects bail from car after high-speed chase through South LA

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of several carjacking suspects in South LA on Wednesday evening before they fled from the car on foot into a neighborhood in Watts.

The suspect was seen hurtling down surface streets at speeds nearly reaching 100 miles per hour as they fled from a closely following LAPD patrol car. At times, the driver swerved around other cars, drove on the wrong side of the road and sped through intersections and red lights.

After driving around South LA neighborhoods for nearly 30 minutes, the suspects bailed from inside the car near Zamora Avenue and E. 112th Street in Watts. It appeared that three people ran out of the car and into the neighborhood.

While officers began to chase the suspects on foot, several other people began to run out of residences in the area.

It's unclear if any arrests have yet been made.