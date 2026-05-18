2 suspects surrender to LAPD after high-speed pursuit in the San Fernando Valley

Two men surrendered to the Los Angeles Police Department after leading officers on a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley.

LAPD began the chase near Sylmar. Officers said the driver was a known gang member and may have been armed.

A passenger jumped out of the car while the pursuit passed through Pacoima.

The driver continued to flee police on the southbound 5 Freeway, sometimes reaching 120 mph while the car's headlights were out. The suspect exited the highway and continued onto city streets in North Hollywood, still speeding at more than 80 mph.

After driving around for some time, the driver slowed down and stopped at the Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Vanowen Street intersection with his hands out the window.

A passenger in the back seat also surrendered to LAPD officers.