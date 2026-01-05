Watch CBS News
Los Angeles police in pursuit of a DUI suspect in San Fernando Valley

Matthew Rodriguez
The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a DUI suspect in the San Fernando Valley. 

The suspect ran through red lights and swerved across several lanes on Balboa Boulevard in Encino while driving at around 80 mph before merging onto the northbound 101 Freeway. 

After speeding past traffic at 100 mph, the driver exited the freeway in Woodland Hills and continued to recklessly drive onto the wrong side of the road and swerve between lanes in nearby Canoga Park. 

