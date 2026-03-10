Los Angeles police, FBI increase reward as search continues for fugitive accused of 2019 murder

The Los Angeles Police Department and FBI on Tuesday announced an increase in the reward for information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect who is believed to have fled to Mexico.

Omar Alexander Cardenas, now 30, is believed to have shot and killed 46-year-old Jabali Dumas on Aug. 15, 2019, in a large shopping center in Sylmar. According to the LAPD, Cardenas fired several rounds from a semi-automatic handgun, leaving Dumas with fatal gunshot wounds to the head.

The search for a suspect lasted several months, leading to an arrest warrant being issued for Cardenas in April 2020 through the local court system. A federal warrant was issued in September 2021 after he illegally boarded a flight, according to the FBI.

According to the LAPD, Cardenas had known gang connections and a search of his home found evidence linking him to Dumas' killing. He was formally charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

In a news conference, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell asked for the public's help in locating Cardenas, whom he called a fugitive.

Cardenas is listed between five-foot-6 and 5-foot-7, weighs between 240 and 300 pounds and is Hispanic with brown eyes. He oftentimes has a beard and wears prescription glasses.

Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the Los Angeles Field Office, said the reward for information directly leading to the arrest of Cardenas is now set at $1 million.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," Davis said. Tipsters can remain anonymous, he said.

Davis said it's believed that Cardenas could be in Mexico.

"Mexico is not safe for you, Mr. Cardenas, if that's where you're hiding," Davis added, citing the FBI's relationship with the Mexican government.

McDonnell later clarified that law enforcement is "keeping its options open," with Cardenas' status abroad, acknowledging that he could be elsewhere.