3 LAPD officers hospitalized after patrol cars collide during pursuit in San Fernando Valley
Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were hospitalized late Saturday night after their patrol cars collided during a pursuit with a stolen vehicle suspect near Reseda.
The crash happened at around 10:25 p.m. in the 8300 block of N. Wilbur Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefighters found three victims suffering from injuries of varying severity.
Paramedics said that a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were both hospitalized in critical condition. A third person, also a 33-year-old man, was hospitalized in fair condition.
While the moments leading up to the crash remain under investigation, LAPD officials told CBS LA that both units were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the collision occurred.
SkyCal was overhead as firefighters helped one officer get out of their severely damaged cruiser. A second officer was seen getting onto a stretcher and placed in the back of an LAFD ambulance.