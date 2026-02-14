3 LAPD officers hospitalized after patrol cars collide during pursuit in San Fernando Valley

Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were hospitalized late Saturday night after their patrol cars collided during a pursuit with a stolen vehicle suspect near Reseda.

The crash happened at around 10:25 p.m. in the 8300 block of N. Wilbur Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefighters found three victims suffering from injuries of varying severity.

Paramedics said that a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were both hospitalized in critical condition. A third person, also a 33-year-old man, was hospitalized in fair condition.

The scene of a crash involving two LAPD patrol cars in Reseda on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. CBS LA

While the moments leading up to the crash remain under investigation, LAPD officials told CBS LA that both units were pursuing a stolen vehicle when the collision occurred.

SkyCal was overhead as firefighters helped one officer get out of their severely damaged cruiser. A second officer was seen getting onto a stretcher and placed in the back of an LAFD ambulance.