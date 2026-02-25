Los Angeles Police Department officer arrested for insurance fraud

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested one of its officers on two counts of insurance fraud.

LAPD arrested Police Officer II Christopher Carnahan on Wednesday, after the department's Special Operations Division Major Complaint Unit investigated workers' compensation claims Carnahan submitted in 2023 and 2025.

With assistance from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Healthcare Fraud Division, investigators developed probable cause to believe Carnahan "engaged in conduct inconsistent" with the injuries described in his claim, according to LAPD. Detectives said he received benefits for the apparent injuries.

Carnahan, an 18-year veteran of the department, was booked into jail with a $100,000 bail.

The LAPD's Special Operations Division Major Complaint Unit focuses on workers' compensation fraud, abuse of benefits, and other allegations of criminal misconduct involving Department personnel.

"The Unit is committed to aggressively investigating fraud and benefits abuse to ensure accountability, safeguard public resources, and uphold the integrity of the Department," LAPD wrote in a statement.