Los Angeles police arrest two alleged burglary crews

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a pair of crews on Wednesday in connection with separate burglaries in Sherman Oaks and Cheviot Hills.

The first arrests happened when police received a call about a burglary in progress at about 12:30 p.m. in a Hollywood Hills community in the 3000 block of Longridge Avenue, Sherman Oaks. The first officers to respond encountered the suspect's vehicle in the 2000 block of Coldwater Canyon Boulevard, southwest of the alleged burglary.

The suspects, 29-year-old Keyshawn Isom and 24-year-old Damond Collier, surrendered to police after a traffic stop. Detectives in West LA believe they committed another burglary in their area. Both men have been booked with burglary and have a bail of $50,000.

The second set of arrests happened after a burglary in the Cheviot Hills area at about 2:30 p.m., according to the LAPD. Investigators learned about it after a resident encountered three male burglars standing outside his home near a shattered window. After noticing the man, the group ran towards the front of the home and got away before officers arrived.

However, a witness provided investigators with a photo of the suspects' black Cadillac Escalade. Hours later, officers found a vehicle matching the description of the getaway car and started chasing it briefly through West LA. The suspects dispersed out of the Escalade after it crashed into the back of a parked box truck.

Officers immediately arrested the driver. They eventually arrested three more men after establishing a perimeter and bringing a K9 Unit to the scene.

Police booked the driver, Jonathan Lopez, with felony evading, which comes with a $0 bail.

The three other men — Keilan Edison, 20, Kai Campbell, 19, and Auston Grimes, 18 — were booked for attempting residential burglary with a person present. Edison will be held without bail, while the two others must post a $50,000 bail to be released.

LAPD investigators do not believe the two crews are connected.

West LA became the latest target for thieves, with the LAPD alerting residents about organized crews prowling the area.

"We're seeing groups of burglary crews coming up from South Central LA, and they are much more brazen than the South American crews," LAPD Captain Richard Gabaldon said. "So, they aren't intimidated by the homeowner."