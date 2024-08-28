LA County District Attorney launches hotline for residential burglary victims

LAPD sends more patrols to West LA neighborhoods after string of burglaries

After several break-ins in Encino and West Los Angeles, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office created a residential burglary hotline for victims and communities.

"Residential burglaries are a direct assault on the sense of safety and security that every Angeleno deserves in their own home," said District Attorney George Gascón. "These crimes are deeply personal and traumatic, and our goal is to restore peace and security to our community by holding perpetrators accountable."

West LA residents have become the latest target for thieves. Security video shows a group of masked thieves trying to get into a Bel Air home Saturday night. While they weren't successful, a nearby Brentwood neighborhood said other suspects had broken into homes while the residents were inside.

"We had two home invasions where the residents were at home — that's within a span of eight days," Brentwood resident Carolyn Jordan said.

Hundreds of neighbors attended a virtual community meeting Wednesday night after the Los Angeles Police Department issued an alert about organized crews hitting homes in several West LA communities earlier this week.

"We're seeing groups of burglary crews coming up from South Central LA, and they are much more brazen than the South American crews," LAPD Captain Richard Gabaldon said. "So, they aren't intimidated by the homeowner."

Gabaldon said police patrol the area more often, with at least one horse-mounted unit walking neighborhoods on Wednesday. Officers also made an arrest overnight after a homeowner reported a break-in the Cheviot Hills neighborhood.

"We had a unit that wasn't answering radio calls and in there for that reason," he said. "Was able to respond in a minute and a half."

Neighborhood leaders and homeowners also spoke about taking matters into their own hands. Residents on Homewood Road installed a license plate surveillance system, hired around-the-clock security and established an active neighborhood watch.

"Brentwood is not a place to come for crime," Jordan said.

The District Attorney's office urged anyone with information about residential burglaries to call (877) 542-9370.

"We are here to listen and act on the concerns of our community," added District Attorney Gascón. "If you have information about a residential burglary, please reach out to us. Your tips could make a significant difference in solving these crimes and protecting our neighborhoods."