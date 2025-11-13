Los Angeles police pursue a stolen car in the San Fernando Valley

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the west San Fernando Valley.

The suspect sped through city streets near Van Nuys Airport, at times driving on the wrong side of the road. The driver continued to weave through traffic in Tarzana recklessly, clipping another car before entering the northbound 101 Freeway, despite LAPD giving up on the pursuit.

After briefly driving on the freeway, the suspect continued to speed through city streets in Woodland Hills before ditching the car in an apartment complex's parking lot.