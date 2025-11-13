Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles police pursue a stolen car in the San Fernando Valley

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the west San Fernando Valley.

The suspect sped through city streets near Van Nuys Airport, at times driving on the wrong side of the road. The driver continued to weave through traffic in Tarzana recklessly, clipping another car before entering the northbound 101 Freeway, despite LAPD giving up on the pursuit. 

After briefly driving on the freeway, the suspect continued to speed through city streets in Woodland Hills before ditching the car in an apartment complex's parking lot. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue