Los Angeles PD looking for critically missing 15-year-old girl and baby boy

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Authorities are looking for a 15-year-old girl and her infant son who were reported critically missing on Thursday, April 4.

Susana and Jason Almarez were last seen on the 2500 block of Gamet Lane around 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Lancaster, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.  

15-year-old Susana Almarez and her infant son Jason Almarez  Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lancaster Station

Susana is Latina, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has long black hair and a heart tattoo under her left eye. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and gray/pink pajama pants. Jason was last seen wearing a yellow onesie. 

Anyone who has seen Susana and Jason or knows of their whereabouts, please call the Lancaster Sheriff's Station detective bureau at 661-948- 8466. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips here.

Amy Maetzold
Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on April 4, 2024 / 11:39 AM PDT

