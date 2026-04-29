John Williams honored with new performing arts center at North Hollywood High School

North Hollywood High School celebrated the grand opening of its new performing arts center, named after one of its former students, legendary composer John Williams.

"There are few moments in public education quite like this one," said Andres Chait, Acting Superintendent for the Los Angeles Unified School District. "John Williams walked the halls of North Hollywood High, and today those halls lead to a world-class performing arts center that bears his name. This building is a message to every student who steps onto that stage — that their dreams are worth investing in, and that greatness can begin right here in a Los Angeles Unified classroom."

Williams joined LAUSD at the ribbon-cutting event, which featured the high school band's performances of his renowned scores from films like Star Wars, Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones.

"John Williams has made music come to life, and his work will forever be enshrined with the naming of North Hollywood High School's auditorium dedicated in his name," LAUSD Board President Scott M. Schmerelson said. "It is the pride of the North Hollywood community and for all of Los Angeles Unified. Congratulations to a great man, Mr. Williams, on a legendary career."

The John Williams Performing Arts Center replaces the school's original auditorium, which was built in 1927. It is part of a $320 million modernization project, which also includes 53 new classrooms, a gym, new tennis courts, basketball courts and a baseball field.