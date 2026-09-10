Los Angeles nonprofit offering utility assistance amid extreme heat

Another day of desperately hot, humid conditions across Southern California has left residents relying on air conditioning to cool off, while raising concerns about skyrocketing utility bills.

"It's definitely a jump from the last time we paid," Los Angeles resident Sydney Hennon said. "It has to be maybe $200 more."

In a study, the Little Hoover Commission found that 20% of Californians are significantly behind on utility payments. Denise Ocana with the Great LA United Way said the recent heat waves can strain families already struggling to make ends meet, forcing tough choices.

"Extreme heat is not just a weather issue," Ocana said. "It's a financial stability issue."

United Way said it is on track to offer utility assistance and financial help to more than 18,000 families, up from last year's total.

"For some folks, having a higher electricity bill is just not an option," Ocana said. "It becomes more like, Do we keep the AC on? Or do we pay our groceries for the week?"

The nonprofit said they cap financial assistance at $200. Advocates said that's $200 that could go toward groceries or medicine instead of utility bills, a big difference for the most vulnerable.

Triple-digit temperatures broke records across several Southern California communities on Wednesday and the NWS says overall, maximum temperatures will still remain 10 to 15 degrees above normal. There will be little to no overnight relief, with most overnight lows remaining in the 70s and 80s for many locations.