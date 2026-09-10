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Scorching heat, humidity driving temperatures well above normal across Southern California

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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The sweltering heat and humidity will remain in Southern California through Thursday, with temperatures well above average.

The National Weather Service says even though conditions will be cooler on Thursday, it will not be enough of a change to prevent heat-related danger. The increased onshore flow will create about a 4- to 8-degree difference between the coasts and valleys. Inland and mountain communities will likely have a degree or two of warming.

Overall, maximum temperatures will still remain 10 to 15 degrees above normal. There will be little to no overnight relief, with most overnight lows remaining in the 70s and 80s for many locations.  

Extreme heat warnings will remain in effect for much of the region until 8 p.m. Thursday. Weather officials remain concerned about the elevated risk of heat-related illnesses, including stroke and exhaustion. The humidity will contribute to the heat discomfort.

People are reminded to never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles. The temperature inside a vehicle could become lethal within minutes.

Humidity levels are expected to drop by Friday, and conditions are expected to level out a bit with close-to-normal temperatures on Saturday. 

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