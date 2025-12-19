Nonprofit in Los Angeles to honor lives lost to homelessness in special memorial service

Community and faith groups will come together at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles to remember the lives lost to homelessness on the longest night of the year.

Interfaith leaders say this past year on the streets of LA and Ventura counties, 1,564 people died alone, while experiencing homelessness.

Jessica Echeverry heads up a nonprofit that makes life-saving connections with people experiencing homelessness. She says last April, a 70-year-old man who sheltered here died alone. The medical examiner reported his name was Kevin Campbell and he suffered a heart attack.

"I wonder what has happened in this person's life that has brought them to this moment," Echeverry said."

Echeverry's nonprofit, SOFESA, specifically serves families and women in need. It's part of an interfaith and civic group that holds yearly memorial services for people who died without a loved one to comfort them.

Kevin Campbell's name was on page 14 of a long list of names the medical examiner's office compiled.

On Sunday, community members will light thousands of candles bearing their names. This year, 84 will be painfully blank after authorities were unable to identify them.

Echeverry says while many factors drive homelessness, most people arrive on the streets after a catastrophic break with family or friends. She says some families try repeatedly to help but can't and sadly, they suffer too.

"A couple years ago, we had a mom come up to us after the memorial in tears and she said, 'That was my son on one of those candles,' and she said, 'Thank you for remembering him,'" Echeverry said.

She understands the challenges and the increasing isolation because she experienced it.

"As a previously homeless person, I've learned that when you actually pay attention to the person and not the problem, then a lot of healing can happen," she said.