Los Angeles police searching for suspect wanted in two motorcycle thefts

Police are seeking help finding a suspect whom they believe is connected to two motorcycle thefts that happened in May.

In a news release, Los Angeles police said that on May 12, the suspect entered a secured parking garage at an apartment complex in the 11000 block of Mississippi Avenue where he took a motorcycle and fled.

Photos of the man police believe is connected to two motorcycle thefts in the month of May. Los Angeles Police Department

Less than a week later, on May 18, police believe the same suspect again entered a secured parking garage, this time at an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Rochester Avenue, where he took a motorcycle and rode away from the area.

As they continue their search for the suspect, detectives have released images and a description of the man. He is said to be about six feet tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He is between 30 and 40 years old and was most recently seen wearing a black motorcycle helmet, a tan and black jacket that has black striping on the arms and camo shorts. He had black pants on underneath the shorts with black shoes and black gloves and was also seen carrying a blue and grey Jansport Goshawk 40L hiking backpack, poolice said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (310) 444-1502.