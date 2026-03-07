LA Marathon road closures and warm weather: What to know

More than 27,000 runners are expected to descend upon Los Angeles for the 2026 LA Marathon on Sunday, running more than two dozen miles across the city in what will be uncharacteristically balmy weather.

As always, the city will be filled with a long list of road closures that drivers are prepared to be aware of, especially if planning to travel anywhere after 7 a.m., when the 41st annual edition of the race begins.

Runners still start at Dodger Stadium and continue along the 26.2-mile route until they reach Culver City. Because of the high temperatures expected, runners will only need to finish 18 miles of the usual course length to receive a medal, event organizers announced last week.

Warm race day weather

There will be 19 different care stations along the route, separated approximately a mile apart, starting at mile 2 and continuing through mile 25, according to the marathon's website.

"If you're having a tough day and want to end your race before 26.2, you can choose to take the turn at Mile 18 and head into the finish line early," the website says. "You do not need to notify anyone of your decision and can opt to take this route at any time."

Mile 18 is located on Santa Monica Boulevard, where runners can look for the "Charity Half Finish signage" on the left side of the road to make an early exit if they so choose. Runners will receive their finisher medal and any challenge medal they may have earned.

"There is no shame in making a smart decision for your body," the website said.

When the marathon begins, temperatures will be in the upper 50s, CBS LA meteorologist Alex Biston says. When the fastest runners cross the finish line in Culver City approximately two hours later, they'll see a small increase to the upper 60s.

By 10 a.m., temperatures will be in the mid-70s and could reach the low-90s by mid-afternoon.

LA Marathon route

Runners will begin at Dodger Stadium with Mayor Karen Bass signaling the start of the race. They will then head through Chinatown and into downtown Los Angeles before running through Echo Park, Thai Town, Little Armenia, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Westood and Brentwood before briefly headinb ack into Westwood and Century City, where the marathon ends on Santa Monica Boulevard, just past Century Park East.

A look at the road closures and other information people should know ahead of the 2026 LA Marathon. Los Angeles Marathon

Road closures

Dozens of roads will be closed through most of Sunday, not only due to the marathon but also the Oscars awards show in Hollywood starting in the early afternoon.

Freeways impacted by the marathon include:

northbound and southbound lanes of 110 Freeway,

northbound and southbound lanes of 101 Freeway, and

southbound 405 Freeway.

A full list of freeway closures can be found here.

Major roads impacted by the marathon include:

Santa Monica Boulevard,

Hollywood Boulevard,

Sunset Boulevard,

Avenue of the Stars,

Wilshire Boulevard,

Sepulveda Boulevard,

Highland Avenue,

Rodeo Drive, and

Main Street.

A full list of closures can be found here.