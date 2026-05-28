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Los Angeles man charged with killing his girlfriend and abducting child

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Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez,
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Austin Turner,
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton,
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Los Angeles County prosecutors on Thursday charged a 40-year-old man with killing his girlfriend and abducting their 5-year-old child before fleeing to Mexico earlier this week. 

Ruben Fregosojuarez faces one count of murder and one misdemeanor count of child abuse under circumstance or conditions other than great bodily injury or death, according to the LA County District Attorney's Office. 

If convicted as charged, Fregosojuarez faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

"The killing of a mother and the abduction of a young child is the kind of violence that shocks the entire community," LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "I cannot imagine the grief and fear that the innocent child faced as she was allegedly snatched after her mother was killed."

Hochman said investigators are working with federal and Mexican law enforcement to locate Fregosojuarez. 

Fregosojuarez allegedly killed his 36-year-old girlfriend on or around May 25 and fled to Mexico with the couple's 5-year-old daughter, Daleyza Fregoso.

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The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for the case. California Highway Patrol

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for the case, saying that Fregosojuarez and his daughter were last seen in a white Land Rover which was found abandoned in a parking structure in San Ysidro, a city at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Officers described Fregosojuarez as a 5-foot-9 man and weighing around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. 

Daleyza Fregoso is about 3 feet tall and weighs around 45 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

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