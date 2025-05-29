Los Angeles launches online hub to connect businesses with the city

As businesses across Los Angeles prepare for a series of worldwide events across the next few years, the city is launching a way to make it easier for them to deal with government procedures more efficiently.

Mayor Karen Bass on Thursday announced the Business Navigator during the city's ProcureLA Summit, which is linking local companies with contracting opportunities with the city of L.A.

The portal allows business owners to apply for permits, loans and jobs, pay taxes and bills, request inspections and services, learn about programs and contact officials through the use of drop-down menus on the navigator page.

The navigator, according to Bass, is a way to help business owners know they're a priority for the city.

"Los Angeles is building the future, and we're making sure small businesses help lead the way," Bass said. "This summit breaks down barriers, creates access, and sends a clear message: we are investing in local talent to deliver real results for our communities."

The push to help out business owners comes at a time when tourism is expected to ramp up with major events coming to L.A. In the next three years, L.A. will host games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a Super Bowl in 2027 and the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

"Events like that, people come [from] all over," Bass said Thursday. "My dream is, you land at LAX, you have a QR code, that QR code tells you about all of the neighborhoods around the city."

Bass added that the city's goal is to prepare the businesses across L.A. for the influx of tourism.

"That's going to be on us, to make sure [business owners] know about the opportunities," she said.