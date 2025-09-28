Los Angeles law enforcement increases security around churches after deadly shooting in Michigan

Los Angeles-area law enforcement agencies on Sunday said that they would be increasing patrols around religious buildings after a deadly mass shooting at a Latter-day Saints church in Michigan.

The decision came shortly after a gunman drove into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township in Michigan, during a service, police said. They say that the man opened fire inside the church and then set the building ablaze before he died in a shootout with Michigan-area law enforcement.

"The reports of a mass shooting and fire during Sunday services at an LDS church in Michigan are devastating," said a statement from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass that was shared on X. "This type of violence is reprehensible and should have no place in out country. My heart is with the families impacted and the entire Grand Blanc community."

She said that LAPD officers would be increasing their patrols at all local places of worship on Sunday.

A statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials echoed Bass' message.

"We are actively assessing any potential threat to Los Angeles County and we have implemented increased patrol checks to critical facilities," LASD's statement said. "We will also be reaching out to our faith-based partners to encourage the prompt reporting of any suspicious activity. Violence has no place in our society, and we remain committed to protecting our communities in Los Angeles County."