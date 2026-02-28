Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles renames intersection after iconic late rapper Nipsey Hussle

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner,
Alys Martinez
Alys Martinez
Reporter
Alys Martinez is a multi-media journalist and reporter at CBS LA. She joined the team in 2024.
Read Full Bio
Alys Martinez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

The City of Los Angeles officially renamed an intersection after the late rapper Nipsey Hussle on Saturday.

Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue in South LA will now be known as Nipsey Hussle Square, city officials announced. Those in attendance included LA City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Councilwoman Heather Hutt and California State Assemblyman Isaac Bryan.

His older brother, who goes by the name Blacc Sam, said in an emotional speech that the intersection named after the late rapper was where he used to sell his mixtapes out of the trunk of his car.

"I think that everybody who knew Hussle knows that Hussle loved the area. Crenshaw and Slauson meant everything to bro," Blacc Sam said. "This corner has a lot of memories."

Nipsey Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, grew up in the area and frequented businesses near the intersection, Blacc Sam said.

Asghedom was shot and killed in 2019 at the age of 33 outside of his store, Marathon Clothing, located near the intersection now named Nipsey Hussle Square. The South LA native was known for his philanthropy and outreach to inner-city children across the LA area.

Inglewood resident Arielle Austin brought her five-year-old son to see the tribute.

"I'm showing him a little history his generation didn't know about Nipsey, this will be Nipsey Hussle square I'm very happy about it. we all miss him." 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue