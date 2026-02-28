Los Angeles renames intersection after iconic late rapper Nipsey Hussle

The City of Los Angeles officially renamed an intersection after the late rapper Nipsey Hussle on Saturday.

Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue in South LA will now be known as Nipsey Hussle Square, city officials announced. Those in attendance included LA City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Councilwoman Heather Hutt and California State Assemblyman Isaac Bryan.

His older brother, who goes by the name Blacc Sam, said in an emotional speech that the intersection named after the late rapper was where he used to sell his mixtapes out of the trunk of his car.

"I think that everybody who knew Hussle knows that Hussle loved the area. Crenshaw and Slauson meant everything to bro," Blacc Sam said. "This corner has a lot of memories."

Nipsey Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, grew up in the area and frequented businesses near the intersection, Blacc Sam said.

Asghedom was shot and killed in 2019 at the age of 33 outside of his store, Marathon Clothing, located near the intersection now named Nipsey Hussle Square. The South LA native was known for his philanthropy and outreach to inner-city children across the LA area.

Inglewood resident Arielle Austin brought her five-year-old son to see the tribute.

"I'm showing him a little history his generation didn't know about Nipsey, this will be Nipsey Hussle square I'm very happy about it. we all miss him."