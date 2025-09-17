Los Angeles' iconic Bob Baker Marionettes to take Coachella stage

Next April, music's biggest stars will descend on the Southern California desert for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, including names such as Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Highland Park's own Bob Baker Marionettes.

The Los Angeles children's musical theater staple has been in town since 1963, first spending more than 45 years downtown before relocating to Highland Park in 2019. It incorporates fun, family-friendly music with fascinating puppetry and artistry, making for a unique event.

Right now, the company is hosting a series of shows for its "HALLOWE'EN SPOOKTACULAR" events, but come April, it'll perform in front of hundreds of thousands at Coachella.

"Our puppetchella dreams are finally coming true," the company said on a post to Instagram.

It's set to play the Friday of both weekends of the festival, which land on April 10 and 17.

The Bob Baker Marionettes performance seems to be part of a new trend to bring kid-friendly acts to the ultra-popular festival. Yo Gabba Gabba!, a children's show about a human musician joined by a band of costumed individuals, performed this year.