Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles' iconic Bob Baker Marionettes to take Coachella stage

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Next April, music's biggest stars will descend on the Southern California desert for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, including names such as Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Highland Park's own Bob Baker Marionettes.

The Los Angeles children's musical theater staple has been in town since 1963, first spending more than 45 years downtown before relocating to Highland Park in 2019. It incorporates fun, family-friendly music with fascinating puppetry and artistry, making for a unique event.

Right now, the company is hosting a series of shows for its "HALLOWE'EN SPOOKTACULAR" events, but come April, it'll perform in front of hundreds of thousands at Coachella.

"Our puppetchella dreams are finally coming true," the company said on a post to Instagram

It's set to play the Friday of both weekends of the festival, which land on April 10 and 17.

The Bob Baker Marionettes performance seems to be part of a new trend to bring kid-friendly acts to the ultra-popular festival. Yo Gabba Gabba!, a children's show about a human musician joined by a band of costumed individuals, performed this year.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue