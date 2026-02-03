Los Angeles authorities announce hundreds of statewide arrests during human trafficking operation

Law enforcement officials have announced the results of the 12th annual Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, a statewide California crackdown on human-trafficking.

The 2026 edition, which took place between Jan. 25 and 31, resulted in hundreds of arrests and rescues.

"This operation is much more than just about enforcement," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna during a news conference. "It's about restoring dignity, safety and hope to people who have been exploited."

Total operational statistics statewide include:

156 adults rescued

14 children rescued

71 suspected traffickers arrested

328 suspected sex-buyers arrested

16 non-human trafficking sex offenses

611 criminal arrests total

"These numbers do represent real people - adults and children - who are no longer trapped in exploitation," Luna said. "California will absolutely not be a refuge to predators."

Dozens of police and sheriff's departments, as well as district attorney's offices and other agencies, participated in the operation.

In addition to the arrests and rescues, authorities also recovered weapons and other illegal items. Luna cited examples of crackdowns on Monday, including a bust on an incarcerated man running a prostitution ring from prison through a pen pal system.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman promised to prosecute arrested individuals who he says participate in a "multi-billion dollar industry" equivalent to "modern-day slavery."

"We're sending an unmistakable, clear warning message to the traffickers and pimps who want to go ahead and engage in this conduct," he said. "In Los Angeles County, you will be arrested, prosecuted and punished."