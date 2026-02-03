Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles authorities announce hundreds of statewide arrests during human trafficking operation

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Law enforcement officials have announced the results of the 12th annual Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, a statewide California crackdown on human-trafficking.

The 2026 edition, which took place between Jan. 25 and 31, resulted in hundreds of arrests and rescues.

"This operation is much more than just about enforcement," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna during a news conference. "It's about restoring dignity, safety and hope to people who have been exploited."

Total operational statistics statewide include: 

  • 156 adults rescued
  • 14 children rescued
  • 71 suspected traffickers arrested
  • 328 suspected sex-buyers arrested
  • 16 non-human trafficking sex offenses
  • 611 criminal arrests total

"These numbers do represent real people - adults and children - who are no longer trapped in exploitation," Luna said. "California will absolutely not be a refuge to predators."

Dozens of police and sheriff's departments, as well as district attorney's offices and other agencies, participated in the operation.

In addition to the arrests and rescues, authorities also recovered weapons and other illegal items. Luna cited examples of crackdowns on Monday, including a bust on an incarcerated man running a prostitution ring from prison through a pen pal system.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman promised to prosecute arrested individuals who he says participate in a "multi-billion dollar industry" equivalent to "modern-day slavery."

"We're sending an unmistakable, clear warning message to the traffickers and pimps who want to go ahead and engage in this conduct," he said. "In Los Angeles County, you will be arrested, prosecuted and punished."

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue