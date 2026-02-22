Watch CBS News
Los Angeles police investigating hit-and-run crash that killed woman on mobility scooter

Austin Turner
A woman using a mobility scooter was killed in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of Slauson and Denver avenues around 1:40 a.m. after reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman who had been struck by a driver while using a mobility scooter.

The 30-year-old woman, who remains unidentified publicly, was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver who hit the woman fled the scene before police arrived. The LAPD said the suspect vehicle was possibly a mid-2000s Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.

No additional details were immediately made available. The situation remains under investigation.

