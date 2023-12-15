Watch CBS News
Los Angeles high school on lockdown as police search for stolen vehicle suspect

By Julie Sharp

A Los Angeles high school is on lockdown as police search for a stolen vehicle suspect that fled in the area of the high school.

Washington Preparatory High School remains on lockdown since noon Friday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said parents may reunite with their children at 107th Street and Denker Avenue. 

This is a developing story. 

