City of LA hosting free Kick it in the Park FIFA World Cup watch parities

Free FIFA World Cup watch parties are coming to parks in Los Angeles, where soccer fans can come together in the World Cup spirit.

Kick it in the Park events will take place at 18 different park sites, with 100 free screenings hosted by the Mayor's Office, the council districts, and Los Angeles Recreation and Parks.

Matches will be played on large LED screens, and youth soccer clinics hosted by PlayLA will take place at most sites.

The official FIFA Fan Fest and Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zones are large-scale, ticketed events across Los Angeles County. Some official Fan Zones will have a cost, whereas others will be free. All Kick it in the Park events are free.

Between two to four parks will screen each match, rotating across council districts so each neighborhood hosts seven celebrations during the tournament.

The tournament's opener, Mexico v. South Africa, on Thursday, June 11, will screen at the Wilmington Recreation Center, Echo Park, Sheldon-Arleta Park and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

On Friday, June 12, the USA v Paraguay match will also screen at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and at Jackie Tatum Harvard Recreation Center, Stoner Recreation Center and The Autry Museum.

All Kick it in the Park events take place outdoors. For a full schedule of FIFA World Cup screening events, check here.