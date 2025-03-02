Los Angeles firefighters honored on stage at Oscars ceremony

Los Angeles firefighters were honored on stage at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, met with a standing ovation from some of Hollywood's biggest names.

A total of 12 firefighters from across the county were invited to the stage in between award presentations, where they received more than a minute worth of cheering from the crowd for their efforts during January's devastating wildfires in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

Conan O'Brien and members of the Los Angeles Fire Department at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

They were joined on stage by host Conan O'Brien, who reminded the crowd that they had to laugh at jokes read by firefighters from the teleprompter.

"Everyone in this audience has to laugh, these are heroes," he said.

Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott read one of those jokes, a jab the sequel to 2019's hit movie "Joker."

'Well our hearts go out to all of those who lost their homes," he said. "And I'm talking about the producers of 'Joker 2.'"

LAFD helicopter pilot Jonith Johnson Jr. and Pasadena Fire Department Captain Jodi Slicker also read jokes before the group was ushered off stage so the awards presentation could continue.

It's not the first time that Los Angeles first responders have been honored during award season, after Los Angeles County Fire Department Captain Sheila Kelliher Berkoh was selected as one of the award presenters at the Grammys in early-February.