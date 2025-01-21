Expedited debris cleanup underway with rain in the forecast near LA County wildfire burn scars

Just weeks after being devastated by two destructive wildfires that have destroyed more than 10,000 homes and businesses, Los Angeles County is now bracing for rain. The combination of the scorched land and incoming precipitation could create another disaster.

The expansive burn scars left behind by the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, both of which combined for more than 25,000 acres across the county, are now more susceptible to mudslides and debris flows, leaving residents even more concerned.

In response, both California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have taken action, calling for expedited removal of debris with the rain on its way.

"As work continues to fight fires across Los Angeles County, the state is already working to prepare for the damage that can happen when winter rainstorms hit burn scars, causing landslides and flooding," Newsom said. "This order helps keep our emergency response focused on protecting communities, not permits and paperwork."

As such, crews could be seen busy at work on Tuesday placing straw wattles for erosion control, jute netting to keep ground from sliding and sandbags to prevent water from pooling in certain areas.

"This firestorm left behind serious health and environmental impacts," Bass said.

Unstable hillsides and toxic materials left behind by the fires could flow into the Pacific Ocean near the Palisades Fire zone.

"Part of our mission is protect life, property and environment and we'e doing our best with the time that we have," said Los Angeles County Ocean Lifeguard Captain Marco Rodriguez. "Obviously this area is affected by the fire so it's gonna be a lot more impacted by the rain."

Bass said aggressive action was necessary to prevent additional damage to properties and infrastructure, as well as protect water supply, beaches and the ocean. She was joined by Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park, who further discussed the potential consequences.

"Adding water to this mess and saturated, unstable hillsides is the last thing we need. But we already know at some point it's going to happen," Park said. "Let me remind folks burn scars don't absorb water at a normal rate, they simply add to the risk of floods, landslides and debris flow."

A major task that needs completion is rebuilding retaining walls that were burnt by the flames, in order to keep the hillsides from slipping. As for now, there are plans for additional concrete barriers to hold back loose dirt and rocks.

Dozens of scarred vehicles also had to be removed from the Pacific Coast Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. This is in order to install more K Rails along the road.