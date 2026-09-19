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2 hospitalized after crash involving Los Angeles Police Department car in Exposition Park

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

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Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department patrol car in the Exposition Park area on Saturday afternoon. 

The crash happened at around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of W. Exposition Boulevard and Western Avenue, LAPD officials told CBS LA. 

It's not immediately clear what caused the collision, but department officials said that three people were injured during the incident, two of whom were taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

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