2 hospitalized after crash involving Los Angeles Police Department car in Exposition Park

Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department patrol car in the Exposition Park area on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of W. Exposition Boulevard and Western Avenue, LAPD officials told CBS LA.

It's not immediately clear what caused the collision, but department officials said that three people were injured during the incident, two of whom were taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.