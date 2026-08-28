Los Angeles elementary school welcomes students and trees as LAUSD strives for more green space

Students at Esperanza Elementary School in Los Angeles will get to spend their time outdoors with much less asphalt this year as the school underwent a green upgrade.

The transformation of the campus had been in the works for the last six years, spearheaded by the school's principal, Brad Rumble.

"Every Wednesday around 11 o'clock, teachers, you wouldn't see me in your classrooms because I was on Zoom or in person having meetings about this, and it wasn't always easy, but look where it ended up," Rumble said at Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony.

What ended up happening was the removal of approximately 30,000 square feet of asphalt, making room for 35 new trees, grass and plants.

Esperanza Elementary School's new green space. CBS LA

In all, the project increased the campus's green space from 9% to 37%.

"I never had this dream because I never thought this was possible. We had done a lot of work around this campus, including the habitat, but I never thought that we could make this happen," Rumble said.

Students, faculty and district leaders cut the green ribbon at Esperanza Elementary School, celebrating new green space. CBS LA

He credited community partners and the Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust for supporting his vision.

Tori Kjer, the executive director of the land trust, said the project is a model for other LAUSD school campuses and other districts.

"It's too hot for asphalt. Children need trees and grass and plants and all of the birds and butterflies that come with them," Kjer said.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Andrés E. Chait said, "there are 33 similar projects that are ongoing, and of course, we hope to go far beyond that."