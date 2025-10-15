Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles police searching for suspects after woman suffers life-threatening injuries in double hit-and-run

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Police are searching for suspects after a woman was left with life-threatening injuries following a pair of hit-and-run collisions near downtown Los Angeles.

The incident took place around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, when a woman was crossing Central Avenue near its intersection with 14th Place. As the woman crossed, a driver behind the wheel of a dark-colored Ford Explorer struck her while traveling southbound on Central.

After the harsh impact, the woman was thrown to the ground. While injured and lying on the ground, she was hit again, this time by a driver in a blue compact SUV that the LAPD believes was a Honda CR-V.

Neither driver stopped or contacted law enforcement. They both fled the scene, police said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for life-threatening injuries. Her current condition was not made clear.

The LAPD released video footage of the incident, which can be found here. The footage is graphic and hard to watch.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to individuals who provide information leading to the suspects' identification, apprehension and conviction or civil resolution. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Balderas, Central Traffic Division, Collision Investigation Follow-Up Unit, at (213) 833-3713 or via email at 41911@lapd.online, or the Central Traffic Division watch commander at (213) 833-3746.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue