Dodgers one step closer to three-peat with 4-1 win over Braves in NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one step closer to a three-peat following their National League Division Series win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Behind another stellar pitching effort by the Dodgers pitching staff and a clutch two-RBI single from Andy Pages in the seventh inning, the Boys in Blue are now on to their third consecutive NL Championship Series following Wednesday's 4-1 win.

For the second game in a row, the Dodgers held the Braves to just one run, with Los Angeles starter Tyler Glasnow holding Atlanta to one hit through four and 2/3 innings pitched. He did, however, allow five base on balls to match his strikeout total for the game.

The Braves scored their lone run in the first inning when Michael Harris II scored on a Glasnow wild pitch after he singled and stole second base, then moved to third on a fielder's choice.

The Dodgers answered back immediately, taking advantage of a Sean Murphy throwing error and a fielding error by shortstop Mauricio Dubon, which allowed Ohtani to advance all the way around the bases after he walked to start the frame.

Ozzie Albies reacts to a pitch during the eighth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Things remained tight from there until the seventh inning, when Atlanta Manager Walt Weis pulled starter Tyler Mahle from the game after six and 1/3 standout innings. He left after giving up a single to Teoscar Hernández, giving way to Didier Fuentes, who got Max Muncy to ground out before promptly walking the next two batters to load the bases for Pages.

Weis then went to Robert Suarez, who worked Pages to a full count before allowing the single on a 100 mph fastball.

The Dodgers bullpen was lights out on the night, combining to allow just two hits over the last five and a 1/3 innings. After Glasnow was pulled, Manager Dave Roberts went with Alex Vesia (2/3 of an inning), Edgardo Henriquez (1 and 2/3 innings), Tanner Scott (one inning) and Edwin Diaz, who got the save with a shutout frame.

Max Muncy tacked on an insurance run with a solo homer in the top of the ninth inning off Atlanta reliever Raisel Iglesias.

Up next

Atlanta, who finished the year 94-68 as NL East Division champs, will return to the drawing board as they look to return to form that saw them win the World Series in 2021.

The Dodgers, one of just two 100-game winners in 2026, will await the winner of the other NLDS series between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres. They continue their quest to become baseball's first back-to-back-to-back World Series champions since the New York Yankees did so from 1998 to 2000.

Game 1 of the NLCS is scheduled for Sunday.