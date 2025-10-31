LA Dodgers force Game 7 in the World Series against Toronto Blue Jays

In a thrilling end, the Los Angeles Dodgers have forced a Game 7 in the World Series after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-1.

It's the first Game 7 in the Fall Classic since the 2019 matchup between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

The Dodgers will have to steal another game in Toronto to become the first franchise since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees to win consecutive World Series titles.

After struggling to get on the board in Game 5, the Dodgers' offensive woes continued in the first two innings of the matchup, with Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman striking out four of the first five batters and forcing a groundout from cleanup hitter Mookie Betts.

The top of the third appeared to be heading the same direction for LA when Gausman struck out Kiké Hernández. However, Tommy Edman got the Dodgers' offense rolling with a line-drive double to right field.

Gausman briefly recovered by striking out Miguel Rojas in five pitches, but found himself in a precarious position after intentionally walking Shohei Ohtani.

Tommy Edman reacts after hitting a double in the third inning during Game Six of the 2025 World Series. Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

With runners on first and second, catcher Will Smith hit a double to left field, bringing in Edman for the game's first run.

He proceeded to walk first baseman Freddy Freeman in the next at-bat, loading up the bases for Betts.

After four pitches, Betts hit a ground ball between third and second base, allowing Ohtani and Smith to score, putting the Dodgers up 3-0.

The Blue Jays rebounded in the bottom of the third after right fielder Addison Barger doubled and eventually scored on a line-drive single from designated hitter George Springer.

Both sides traded scoreless innings for the rest of the game, with pitcher Tyler Glasnow securing the victory for the Dodgers after coming in for Roki Sasaki in the ninth inning.

If the Blue Jays defeat the Dodgers on Saturday, it will be their first World Series title since their back-to-back wins in 1992 and 1993.

Game 7 will start on Saturday at 5 p.m. Pacific time.