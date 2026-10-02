Dodgers get ready to host first game in NLDS series against Braves. Here's what to know

The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting ready to host the first game in the best-of-five 2026 National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Boys in Blue will host game 1 at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Braves will be coming to LA after a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card round.

The Dodgers will be relying on their extensive pitching options, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Tarik Skubal.

The Braves are armed with Cy Young contender Chris Sale, who recently pitched relief and helped the team secure the Wild Card win.

The forecast for Saturday's game is expected to be scorching as Southern California battles through a prolonged heat wave. The National Weather Service has said that Saturday will be the hottest day over the next week. The maximum high in downtown LA will be 100 degrees.

Games 1, 2, and 5 (if necessary) will be played at Dodger Stadium. Games 3 and 4 will be played at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, at 1 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, at 5 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Game 4 (if needed): Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Game 5 (if needed): Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at 5 p.m.

The Dodgers and the Braves last met in the postseason in 2021 during the National League Championship Series.