Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power CEO stepping down amid "planned leadership transition," city announces

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power CEO and chief engineer Janisse Quiñones will step down later this month, the office of Mayor Karen Bass announced Wednesday.

Quiñones was hired in 2024 after a stint at Pacific Gas and Electric Company as senior vice president of electric operations. She'll exit her roles on March 27 as part of a "planned leadership transition," officials said.

"Janisse brought steady leadership and engineering expertise to LADWP during a critical period for our city," Bass said. "Her focus on resilience, reliability, and strengthening the workforce has helped position the Department for continued progress. We thank her for her service to Los Angeles."

Quiñones, a Puerto Rico native, will return to the island for a leadership role "supporting the modernization and transformation" of its electric grid, Bass's office said. She was born and raised in Caguas, Puerto Rico and graduated from the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez Campus.

"Serving the people of Los Angeles has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life," said Quiñones. "I am deeply grateful to Mayor Karen Bass and the City of Los Angeles for the trust placed in me to steward essential infrastructure that supports the health, safety, and economic vitality of our communities. Los Angeles is a city defined by innovation, diversity, and resilience. It has been a privilege to serve a community that continually rises to meet its challenges."

Bass's office said Quiñones oversaw a reinforced electric grid and water system and transformed the department.

The city will announce interim leadership shortly, Bass's office said.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue