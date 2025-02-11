KCAL News investigation finds more than 1,300 fire hydrants need maintenance across LA

KCAL News investigation finds more than 1,300 fire hydrants need maintenance across LA

A KCAL News investigation has found that there are possibly hundreds of fire hydrants across Los Angeles that need maintenance or repair.

The information comes in the wake of the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires in January, which destroyed tens of thousands of buildings and killed more than two dozen people.

In the days following the Palisades Fire response from local fire departments, questions were raised over whether there was enough water to assist firefighters, sparking outcry from the public. Now, the investigation finds that there were problems with several hydrants in the Pacific Palisades, and many more spanning throughout the city.

Firefighters are tasked with inspecting every single hydrant, reporting to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power when they need repair. However, some that were flagged about a year ago were still broken when the fires broke out — including several within the Palisades Fire burn area.

The investigation found that this issue dates back years and could impact the massive region all the way from the San Fernando Valley to Long Beach. A full map of LA city fire hydrants in need of repair can be seen here.