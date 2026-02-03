LAPD investigating 2 hit-and-run crashes that left pedestrians with severe injuries in December

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating two different hit-and-run crashes that left pedestrians with severe injuries in December.

The first instance happened on Dec. 12, 2025 at around 6 a.m., when police say that a dark-colored vehicle driving westbound on 9th Street, near L.A.'s Fashion District, struck a pedestrian who was crossing Maple Street in a crosswalk.

Instead of stopping, the suspect continued to drive, fleeing from the area westbound on 9th Street, police said.

The victim, who hasn't been publicly identified, was taken to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics with severe injuries, a news release from LAPD said.

Officers responded to the scene of another hit-and-run crash on Dec. 29, 2025 at approximately 1:50 a.m. near Bonnie Brae Street and 6th Street, near the Westlake District, according to another LAPD news release.

The crash happened as a black Honda sedan was driving north on Bonnie Brae Street when it "veered to the right and collided into a parked vehicle," the LAPD release said. "That collision caused the parked vehicle to crash into the victim, who was standing next to it."

Police say that the driver fled north on Bonnie Brae instead of helping the victim.

LAFD paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, where she was treated for severe injuries, police said.

Investigators did not give any indication that the two incidents are related. Standing rewards of up to $25,000 have been offered in each instance for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspects. The reward is offered through the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone who knows more about either of the collisions was asked to contact LAPD's Central Traffic Division at (213) 833-3713.