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LAPD detectives searching for hit-and-run driver that killed 88-year-old pedestrian

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Los Angeles Police Department detectives are seeking help from the public as they work to locate an alleged hit-and-run driver who killed an 88-year-old pedestrian in the South Park neighborhood of Los Angeles last month. 

The incident was reported at around 7:30 p.m. on April 1, when police said they were called to Avalon Boulevard near E. 49th Street for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian. 

Upon arrival, they found that the victim, 88-year-old Onesimo Maldonado Flores, had been struck by a black sedan that was driving north on Avalon Boulevard while he crossed the street in a crosswalk. The driver fled from the area without stopping to help Flores. 

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

As they continue their search for the driver, police reminded the public that a standing reward of up to $50,000 is offered to members of the community who have information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect through the city's Administrative Code Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Investigator D. Chung or Central Traffic Detectives at 213-468-0760.

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