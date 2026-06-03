LAPD detectives searching for hit-and-run driver that killed 88-year-old pedestrian

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are seeking help from the public as they work to locate an alleged hit-and-run driver who killed an 88-year-old pedestrian in the South Park neighborhood of Los Angeles last month.

The incident was reported at around 7:30 p.m. on April 1, when police said they were called to Avalon Boulevard near E. 49th Street for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, they found that the victim, 88-year-old Onesimo Maldonado Flores, had been struck by a black sedan that was driving north on Avalon Boulevard while he crossed the street in a crosswalk. The driver fled from the area without stopping to help Flores.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

As they continue their search for the driver, police reminded the public that a standing reward of up to $50,000 is offered to members of the community who have information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect through the city's Administrative Code Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Investigator D. Chung or Central Traffic Detectives at 213-468-0760.