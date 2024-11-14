Los Angeles County violin teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

The Los Angeles Police Department released the photo of a violin teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student with the hope of identifying more victims.

Detectives arrested 72-year-old Konstantin Yedigaraov for lewd acts with a minor after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor during classes at his Northridge home.

Police booked him into jail on Nov. 14. Yedigaraov is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bail.

Konstantin Yedigaraov is accused of sexually assaulting a student at his Northridge home. LAPD

The department believes more victims have not come forward. Detectives urged anyone with information on the case to call Devonshire Area Sexual Assault investigators Adriana Ortega and Ruben Arellano at (818) 832-0609. During non-business hours or weekend, please call 1(877) 527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website.