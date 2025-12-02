Los Angeles County supervisors set to vote on law enforcement mask ban

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on an ordinance on Tuesday morning that would ban all law enforcement officers, including "any officer or agent of a federal law enforcement agency," from wearing masks or concealing their identities while on duty.

The ordinance proposed by Supervisor Janice Hahn and co-authored by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath aims at addressing what it calls "unreasonable law enforcement tactics," which the supervisors claim have been used during immigration enforcement operations.

If approved, the ordinance would prohibit law enforcement officers operating within LA County from wearing masks or disguises while carrying out their duties within unincorporated areas. It would also require officers to wear visible identification and agency affiliation while interacting with the public in the course of their duties.

CBS LA has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for a comment on the matter and is waiting for a response.

The ordinance says there would be "appropriate pre-approved exemptions," including for undercover and tactical operations, health and safety reasons, or when identities have to be protected for legal reasons.

"I never thought I would see the day when a masked, anonymous federal police force would be swarming our neighborhoods, targeting people based on the color of their skin or the language they speak, and forcing men and women into unmarked vans at gunpoint. This is how an authoritarian's secret police operate – not legitimate law enforcement in a democracy," Hahn said, acknowledging that this will likely be met with opposition from the federal government, which has already sued the State of California over a similar law. "This is about our residents' constitutional rights. If this means a fight with the federal government in court, I think it is a fight worth having. We cannot give in now and make this okay in America."

Hahn and Horvath have said this ordinance is necessary to keep communities safe.

In June 2025, immigration enforcement operations from DHS ramped up with several raids taking place over the summer. Protests and demonstrations erupted across Southern California in response to the actions.