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Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy injured after minor veers in front of vehicle on dirt bike, authorities say

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A pair of minors under the age of 18 was arrested on Thursday after one of them allegedly veered into a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Valencia, causing the deputy to crash their vehicle.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the collision occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Avenida Rancho Tesoro and Duke Drive. A boy, whom the department described as a teen, was riding a dirtbike when he "intentionally veered" into a deputy, causing a crash. A witness, another teen boy, was also present and riding a dirt bike. 

The deputy was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. 

In the aftermath of the crash, the LASD sent out a notice asking the public for help identifying the two suspects. They were later located and arrested, authorities said.

It's not yet clear what charges, if any, the minors could face in relation to the incident.

No additional details were immediatley made available.

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