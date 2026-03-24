Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department offering $10,000 reward as 2025 murder remains unsolved

Nearly one year after 48-year-old Marvin Randolph was gunned down in South Los Angeles, authorities are offering $10,000 "for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible for Randolph's murder."

The new reward was announced during a news conference on Tuesday, where Lieutenant German Ochoa said Randolph was attending a gathering for his own birthday when the shooting took place around 2:17 p.m. on April 5 of last year.

Randolph and several others were sitting near the garage of a home at 11001 South Manhattan Place when four individuals exited an SUV that had pulled beside the home, all carrying handguns and one with an assault-style weapon, Ochoa said. At that point, five people were shot, including Randolph. Randolph was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects then reentered the vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle was later located in the area of 106th Street and St. Andrews Place. They were captured on surveillance footage running eastbound on 106th and appearing to place the guns in an abandoned trailer parked on a curb between Western Avenue and Manhattan Place. They then fled the scene again.

Another vehicle later drove by the trailer, and a man was spotted retrieving the items that were believed to be guns used in the shooting.

Ochoa said detectives determined the SUV used in the shooting was reported stolen earlier that day, and the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

"At this time, we believe Marvin Randolph was an innocent victim of this senseless act of violence," Ochoa said.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has since approved the $10,000 reward.

No information was offered in relation to the suspects. It's believed that the suspects had no prior relationship to Randolph, Ochoa said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.