Los Angeles County confirms fourth measles case of year in international traveler

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the fourth case of measles this year in an international traveler.

The department made the announcement on Thursday, saying the person had recently visited LAX Airport and several other LA County locations while infectious. So far, all of the LA County cases have been tied to international travel, according to public health officials.

Public Health said the person arrived at the Tom Bradley International Airport Terminal (Terminal B) at LAX on Feb. 9 on Singapore Airlines Flight #0038. Officials say anyone who was in Terminal B between 7:30 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. on that day may have been exposed to the virus.

In partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), passengers who were seated near the infected traveler will be notified.

"Measles spreads easily and can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death," said L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. "We urge everyone to confirm their immunity and get the MMR vaccine if needed, especially before traveling."

Public Health says the infected individual also visited several public locations over several days and may have exposed others.

List of locations and times when people may have been exposed:

Burger King #317, 1212 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640, February 10, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Taqueria El Atacor #3, 11156 1/2 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA 90606, February 11, 2026, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Domino's Pizza #7857, 803 W Whittier Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640, February 12, 2026, 4 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.

7-Eleven #25387, 1106 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640, February 13, 2026, 4:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Officials say people who were at any of the locations during the same dates and times may be at risk of developing measles 7 to 21 days after exposure. They urge people to confirm their protection against the measles and monitor symptoms.

People who remain symptom-free for more than 21 days after being exposed are no longer considered at risk.

For people exposed at LAX, the last day to monitor for symptoms is March 2.

For people exposed at Burger King #317, the last day to monitor for symptoms is March 3.

For people exposed at Taqueria El Atacor #3, the last day to monitor for symptoms is March 4.

For people exposed at Domino's Pizza #7857, the last day to monitor for symptoms is March 5.

For people exposed at 7-Eleven #25387, the last day to monitor for symptoms is March 6.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through airborne droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts on the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body

Public health officials say the most effective way of preventing the measles is with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Individuals who have previously had the measles or have received the recommended MMR vaccine are considered protected from the virus.

On Jan. 30, LA County confirmed its first case of measles in 2026 in a resident who had recently traveled internationally. Officials did not provide a list of locations where the resident could have exposed anyone.

"In the United States, as of February 12, a total of 910 measles cases have been reported this year, which is the highest number of measles cases in January since the United States achieved elimination status in 2000," the Department of Public Health said.