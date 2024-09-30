Los Angeles County mountains and valleys under new heat advisory

Seven regions within Los Angeles County are under a heat advisory as meteorologists expect high temperatures to return to Southern California.

"Hot days aren't just uncomfortable -- they can be dangerous," said Dr. Muntu Davis, LA County Health Officer. "However, if we make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends, and neighbors."

The Department of Public Health issued the advisory for residents in the following areas:

Calabasas/Agoura Hills

East San Gabriel Mountains

East and west Santa Monica Mountains

Eastern Antelope Valley

San Gabriel Valley

Santa Susana Mountains

The advisory will last at least two days, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

Additionally, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys for the same days.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include high body temperature, vomiting, dizziness, confusion and hot, red, dry or damp skin. Officials implore residents to call 911 if these symptoms appear. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

"Although it's crucial that we take care of ourselves, it's equally important that we extend our hand to those in need," Davis said. "We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children, and those living alone.

If you want to get out of the heat, LA County and the City of LA will operate cooling centers. You can find the closest location here.

The NWS has set up a page to see how dangerous the heat could get in your area.