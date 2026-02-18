LA County mother who tried to sneak fentanyl into juvenile hall sentenced to prison

A Los Angeles County mother was sentenced to prison on Wednesday after she tried to sneak fentanyl into the Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar in 2023.

Jeny Morenoparra, 42, was was sentenced to 16 months in a state prison after she pleaded no contest to one felony count of bringing drugs or alcohol into a prison, jail or detention facility in January, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Morenoparra, who is the mother of a juvenile housed at the facility, was contacted by a supervising deputy probation officer during a visit in 2023, when she was found to have nearly three dozen pills that tested positive for fentanyl, the release said.

She was initially arrested in 2023 and released a short time later without charges being filed. When the case was reviewed in May 2025, prosecutors decided to file charges.

Morenoparra was arrested on July 11, 2025 by the LA County Probation Department's Special Enforcement Operations Team, the DA's office said. She was again arrested on Wednesday after posting bond two days after her July arrest.

"The defendant, a mother of one of the facility's residents, is accused of attempting to introduce fentanyl, an incredibly dangerous drug, endangering the very child she came to visit as well as potentially many of the other juveniles in the facility," said a statement from LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman shared when she was arrested last year.