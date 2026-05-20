Los Angeles County deputies shoot man in Azusa neighborhood

Los Angeles County deputies shot a man in an Azusa neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

The LA County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened a little after 3:20 p.m. in the 5500 block of N. Orangecrest Avenue, which is an unincorporated neighborhood of Azusa.

No deputies were injured in the shooting. The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken to the local hospital, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The LA County Fire Department said they were dispatched to the area at about the same time after receiving reports of a person harming himself.

Deputies did not say if the man was armed at the time of the shooting in their initial press release.

The Sheriff's Department's Homicide and Internal Affairs bureaus investigate every deputy-involved shooting. The agency also notifies the Office of Inspector General, which will oversee the investigative process.

The findings from the investigation will be reviewed by the Critical Incident Review Panel, the Sheriff's Executive Force Review Committee and the Constitutional Policing Advisors.

The LA County District Attorney's Office also reviews the case to determine if it warrants any criminal charges and if the shooting was legally justified.

Deputies urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website lacrimestoppers.org.