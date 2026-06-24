Los Angeles County confirms seventh measles case of the year

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed its seventh measles case of the year on Wednesday.

Public health staff said the traveler arrived at Hollywood Burbank Airport on June 17 aboard Southwest Airlines Flight 4245. Flight-tracking data showed the jet took off from Phoenix, according to the website FlightAware.

Officials said the person was infectious while traveling through LA County.

Anyone at Gate A4 on June 17 from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. may have been exposed to measles, according to LA County Public Health. Officials said they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to contact passengers who were sitting near the traveler during the flight.

LA County Public Health also said people at Thrifty Rental Car Service at 2627 N Hollywood Way in Burbank may have been exposed on the following dates and times:

June 17 at 9:20 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

June 18 at 10:25 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.

Public health staff said anyone who does not develop symptoms after 21 days is no longer considered at risk of contracting measles. The last day to monitor for symptoms is July 2, according to LA County Public Health.

Those who have been vaccinated or previously had measles are likely protected against the disease. People who are not vaccinated are at higher risk. The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, known as MMR or MMRV, is 97% effective after two doses and 93% effective after one, according to LA County Public Health.

"As measles cases increase, it is important that residents take steps to make sure they are fully protected. The MMR vaccine is the safest and most reliable way to prevent measles and protect yourself, your family, and your community," LA County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts on the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body

LA County Public Health urged anyone who develops symptoms to call their healthcare provider before visiting a facility and let them know about the potential exposure.

As of June 18, there have been 2,104 measles cases reported in the United States in 2026. Public Health staff said the majority of cases were among people who were unvaccinated or unsure they were vaccinated. About 6% of cases required hospitalization.

LA County Public Health urged anyone visiting Mexico to exercise caution due to an ongoing measles outbreak with more than 18,440 cases so far this year.

Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties have reported measles cases so far this year. San Bernardino County said it was its first case of measles since 2023.