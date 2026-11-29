Evacuation Warnings have been issued for Los Angeles County residents who live in or near several burn scars from recent, major wildfires as expected rainstorms approach.

According to LA County, some portions of the following burn scars will be placed under an Evacuation Warning at 6 p.m. Monday:

Palisades Fire

Eaton Fire

Kenneth Fire

Canyon Fire

An exact map of affected areas can be found here.

"Evacuation Warnings are issued when there is a potential threat to life and/or property," the county said. "Those who require additional time to evacuate, including individuals with access or functional needs, and those with pets and livestock, should consider leaving when they are issued a Warning."

The preemptive warnings come as a "series of storms" approaches Southern California beginning Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for Monday and Tuesday because of the chance of widespread rain across Southern California. A Next Weather Watch is in place for Wednesday and Friday.

The first storm, coming late Sunday and into Monday, could be weaker than the rain to come later. Although rain totals aren't likely to exceed a quarter of an inch through Monday, they'll most likely stay at less than one-tenth of an inch in most places.

Tuesday's total rainfall could land between 2 and 3 inches for Southern California's coasts and valleys in LA, San Bernardino, Orange and Riverside counties.

The NWS said Flash Flood Watches are likely to be issued at some point Sunday, as "significant hydrologic issues are pretty likely" on Tuesday.