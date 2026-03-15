Los Angeles County police issue warning for crime called "bank jugging," which targets people at ATMs

Los Angeles-area police are issuing a warning over a crime called "bank jugging," which targets people after they withdraw cash from their bank or ATM.

In a news release shared on social media, the Bell Police Department urged residents to stay alert due to an increase in reports related to the crime, which sees the suspects following their victims after cash is withdrawn.

"In recently reported incidents, suspects have been working in groups, deflating victims' tires so they are forced to pull over, the release said. "Once the victim stops, the suspects take money left inside the vehicle."

Officers shared several tips that they believe will help residents from falling victim to bank jugging. They advised people to stay aware after leaving a bank or ATM and to try to avoid withdrawing large sums of money when visiting a bank alone.

"Suspects are more likely to target a person who is unaccompanied," the release said. "Criminals involved in bank jugging often watch customers who withdraw cash and may follow them from the bank parking lot."

They also said to be vigilant while driving and try to pay attention to vehicles or people who appear to be following.

Officers said that recent incidents have seen an increase in deflated or punctured tires, which force a driver to pull over, creating a distraction opportunity for theft. If this does happen, police advise people to drive to a populated or busy area before stopping.

Residents were urged to keep cash and valuables on themselves at all times, even if stepping away from their car for just a small amount of time. They also said that people should be cautious of strangers who offer help.

"Suspects may approach and offer help while another person steals from the vehicle," the release said. "Remain cautious, keep your belongings with you, and contact a trusted person or roadside assistance if needed."