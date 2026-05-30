Bald eagles were spotted nesting in Los Angeles County on Saturday, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation.

"The eagles have landed!" said a post from the department on Instagram. "We are proud to report that we have a nesting pair of bald eagles in LA County."

While they did not provide an exact location for the birds, they advised that bald eagles and all native nesting birds are protected under federal law, and that disturbing active nests can disrupt their breeding and impact their success.

The pair of bald eagles spotted nesting in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation

Bald eagles are not foreign to the Golden State, but most are found near the California-Oregon border. According to U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services, the bald eagle population is "rapidly" increasing in the lower 48 states. In February, a bald eagle was spotted near the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, at which point officials also noted that ongoing conservation efforts have helped with their "inspiring comeback" in Los Angeles County.

Southern California is also home to one of the world's most famous bald eagle "couples" in Jackie and Shadow, who star on the Friends of Big Bear Valley Bald Eagle Live Nest cameras. Recently, the duo conceived a pair of eaglets, who were named Sandy and Luna by the community.

In order to keep the eagles safe, Parks and Recreation officials shared tips to help to protect nesting birds, including observing from a distance, keeping animals leashed and under control, avoiding the use of drones near wildlife, abstaining from tree trimming or vegetation clearing during nesting season and contacting wildlife agencies if a disturbance is noticed.

"Protecting wildlife is a shared responsibility. Together, we can help ensure these remarkable birds have the space and support they need to raise the next generation," the post said.