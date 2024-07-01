Los Angeles City Metro bus vandalized during street takeover

A street takeover in downtown Los Angeles left a Metro bus vandalized with graffiti overnight.

The bus with passengers onboard was approaching the intersection of 9th and West Olympic Boulevard around 3 a.m. on Monday when it was surrounded by people involved in a nearby street takeover.

Metro bus with passengers onboard surrounded by people involved in street takeover.

When police arrived at the scene, everyone involved scattered.

There were reports of fireworks being set off and some buildings nearby also were tagged with graffiti during the takeover.

LAPD said at least 50 vehicles were involved in the street takeover. No arrests were made.

The incident remains under investigation as police gather evidence.